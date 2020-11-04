President Trump stretches the margin in Texas

According to Bloomberg, the Trump campaign is stretching the margin in Texas – now up about 300k votes (51.1%-47.7%).

The President is also leading in Florida. The betting markets now put the odds of Trump's re-election at over 60% versus below 40% in early Asia.

The futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading 0.66% higher on the day. However, currency markets are witnessing a risk-off action with the dollar gaining ground across the board.