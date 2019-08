President Trump: Fed Chairman Powell 'let us down'

Following today's Federal Reserve meeting, President Donald Trump has argued that the nation needs a more aggressive policy fro the Federal reserve with respect to its recent shift to its monetary accommodation policy, calling for lower rates - which is of no surprise and will have little implication for the economy. Powell expressed his intentions to fulfil his legal for-yea long mandate as Charman of the Federal Reserve and he was quite clear with where the Fed stands on rates.

