President of the European Commission, Leyen: Good first meeting with US President Trump

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, a German politician and the President of the European Commission since 1 December 2019 has just tweeted that she had a good first meeting with US President Donald Trump:

Good first meeting with @realDonaldTrump and exchange of views on trade, technology & energy at #wef20.
I’m looking forward to working with him on the opportunities & challenges ahead of us. I’m convinced we can engage in a positive -agenda. Follow-up soon in Washington D.C.

Market implications

This is further positive sound bites of talks between the US and EU on trade for the year which underpins the notion that global trade relations are on track for a positive year which should underpin risk appetite.

