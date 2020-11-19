President Elect Biden: No national shutdown planned for coronavirus outbreak

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he had discussed a possible nationwide mask mandate with state governors during a call, as COVID-19 case and death rates rise across the United States.

Biden said wearing a mask was "not a political statement, it’s a patriotic duty” during remarks after the call with both Republican and Democratic state governors.

Biden also said the federal government needs to deliver financial relief to states so they can tackle the virus.

He said the he supports the way the Federal Reserve has managed interest rate policy and that he has selected a person to run the Treasury Department.

"I think it's been positive so far," Biden said about the Fed's interest rate policies. He said he would reveal his choice for the Treasury Department after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Says no national shutdown planned for coronavirus outbreak.