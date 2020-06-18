Pres. Trump: US certainly does maintain a policy option of complete decoupling from China

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Thursday and threatened to cut ties with China yet again.
Trump tweeted out: “It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!”
This comes a day after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress he did not see decoupling the US and Chinese economies as a viable option.
Earlier today, US Assistant Secretary Stilwell commented on the talks between Mike Pompeo and China's earlier this week. He said that Beijing’s attitude in talks in Hawaii cannot be described as having been forthcoming.
Both countries are at loggerheads over several issues, with China’s coronavirus mishandling and Hong Kong’s security law at the center of the souring diplomatic ties. Markets remain worried if this jeopardizes the phase one trade agreement.
Market reaction
The risk sentiment remains lifted in Asia so far, despite a mixed close on Wall Street overnight.
AUD/USD trades better bid just above the 0.6850 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed below 0.6900 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD struggles to keep the bounce from a three-day low of 0.6835. Equities dwindle amid mixed data and geopolitical tension. A light calendar keeps the Aussie at the mercy of qualitative catalysts.
USD/JPY moves lower but the main support low of 106.57 is still holding
USD/JPY is trading just under flat as stocks sold off for the most part on Thursday. The break to the downside has been a long time coming after the price consolidated between 107.57 and 107.00 for most of the week.
Gold: Probes two-week-old support line under $1,730
Gold fails to hold the uptick to $1,737.83. The black gold repeating the inabilities to stay beyond $1,730. Additionally, the quote tests an ascending trend line from June 05 amid bearish MACD conditions. Buyers will stay away until the break of $1,745.12.
Coronavirus comeback or economic re-emergence, which narrative will carry the day?
Markets are off the highs but far from the lows. Concerns about coronavirus have been weighing on a sentiment yet signs of a recovery are preventing falls. How are these narratives shaping up? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani ...
WTI: Confirms inverse head and shoulders on 4-hour chart
WTI extends recoveries from $37.41 to probe the weekly top above $39.00. The oil benchmark recently crossed a falling trend line from June 07, which in turn asserts the upside favoring technical pattern, namely inverse head-and-shoulders.