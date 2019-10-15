Precious metals under pressure towards key support as risk appetite builds

- Risk appetite returns to markets amidst Brexit dal progress in the 11th-hour
- Markets wait for some form of clarity in the 'Phase-1 deal'.
- Silver and Gold heading towards a test of trend-line supports.
Precious metals are taking a backseat as risk appetite returns while various geopolitical developments make for positive headlines this week. Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, falling from a high of $1498.52 to a low of $1477.26 on a spot basis.
Futures, on the other hand, marked their lowest settlement for the month so far, falling $14.10 to settle at $1,483.50 an ounce on Comex. The white metal's December contract, or Dec Silver, lost 32.6 cents, or 1.8%, to finish at $17.384 an ounce.
Risk appetite returns
While markets wait for some form of clarity in the 'Phase-1 deal' between the US and China, Brexit developments have been highly positive for risk sentiment in markets on Tuesday, weighing on the price of Gold, Silver and safe havens in general. There has been news that the EU and UK were close to agreeing on a draft Brexit deal, a deal that could be signed and delivered as soon as tomorrow and in time for the EU summit. However, the draft is going to be dependent on getting support from the DUP if it is to get through Parliament which could rock the apple cart.
As for stocks, we are into earnings season again and investors appear to be positive about that which is also stipping the appeal of safe havens. Meanwhile, for trade updates, there were headlines that included comments from a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry who was quoted as saying Washington and Beijing were “on the same page.”
Gold levels:
Technically, the price is trading within familiar ranges but is leaning with a bearish tendency while edging lower below the 21 and 50-day moving averages. Bears are lining up for a run below the trendline support where a test of the 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1460/70 will be on the map. Failures here will open the early August lows down at 1400 the figure. On the upside, bulls seek closes above the 1500 level ahead of the 1520 level and the1535 resistance target.
Silver levels:
While below the 18.60/80 before a run to the 19.60s and September highs, the bears are in control. Technically, the price of Silver cannot hold above 21-day moving average on attempts this week so far. The trend-line support is coming back into focus and a break there will bring back prospects of a run back to a 61.8% Fibonacci level down at 16.10 – guarding the 200-day moving average which is resting in the 15.90s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal
GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes
The troy ounce of the precious metal continued to weaken in USD terms in the American trading hours as markets cheered reports claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could be announced before the end of the day on Tuesday.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.