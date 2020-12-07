Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the US

Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries, as was being reported in a New York Times article.

Meanwhile, Britain will be the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine the UK government announced Sunday.

The first doses will be distributed to health care workers and Britons over the age of 80 starting Tuesday, the National Health Service said.

Roughly 800,000 doses are expected to be administered during the first week.

Pfizer and BioNTech could receive the US Food and Drug Administration approval when it meets on Thursday.

Markets are pricing a bullish outcome and a faster economic growth story for 2021.