PowerShares QQQ Trust Stock Price: Yet another Twitter storm? There is no alternative to tech

- PowerShares QQQ Trust Stock is edging lower as tech stocks retreat.
- The hack into Twitter has been weighing on the broader sector.
- In a world dominated by COVID-19 disease, there is no alternative to tech stocks.
The PowerShares QQQ Trust Stock is edging lower once again, trading just under 258 at the time of writing. The Exchange Traded Fund that follows the NASDAQ 100 index is struggling as tech stocks experience another down day.
The main driver of the sector and NASDAQ: QQQ has been this week's hacking of several high-profile Twitter accounts. The profiles of Elon Musk, Barrack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and over a hundred other well-know names tried to tempt followers to pass funds into a Bitcoin account.
Twitter is not even a constituent of the NASDAQ 100, but it is a closely watched social network that includes President Donald Trump. Tech shares dropped as the petty hack reminded investors of these firms' vulnerabilities.
Nevertheless, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases also serves as a reminder – effectively running a modern economy with social distancing requires technological solutions. Silicon Valley and other areas in America which provide innovative software and hardware that enables communications as critical as ever.
QQQ ETF Price
NASDAQ: QQQ is trading below the recent 52-week peak of 269.79 recorded last week, but technically, the move seems like a correction rather than a change of course. The gradual advance since the lows of March was gradual and included minor drops – this edging down may just be another one.
The 52-week low was 164.93, and that may point to a rapid increase from these lows. However, the falls were driven by a panic sell-off and that seemed out of touch with reality.
