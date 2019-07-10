Powell speech: Would not put it that Fed is following markets, acts only to achieve its mandates

Additional comments from Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, continue to cross the wires as he responds to questions from members of the Congress at the semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Committee on Financial Services. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.

"Nothing will distract us from complete focus on our job."

"Would not put it that Fed is following markets, acts only to achieve its mandates."

"We're always learning about the natural rate of unemployment."

"Passage of USMCA would remove uncertainty and that would help in the current environment."