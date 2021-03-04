Powell speech: Would be concerned by persistent tightening of financial conditions

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his comments on the US economy and the policy outlook at the Wall Street Journal Jobs summit.

Key takeaways

"Would be concerned by a persistent tightening of financial conditions."

"We would be concerned if we didn't see orderly conditions in financial markets."

"To consider raising interest rates, the Fed would need to see max employment, inflation at 2% and headed above that."

"Timing of rate hikes would depend entirely on fulfilment of those conditions."

"We are inclined to see price increases from supply bottlenecks as transitory."

"We intend to use our tools to keep inflation expectations anchored."