Powell speech: Will respond accordingly to material changes in outlook

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the federal funds unchanged within the target rate of 1.5% - 1.75%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.
"This year's interest rate cuts have kept u.S. Economic outlook on track."
"The current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate as long as incoming data holds up."
"Will respond accordingly to material changes in outlook."
"Policy is not on a pre-set course."
"Pressures in money markets in recent weeks have been subdued."
"Fed stands ready to adjust repo operations to keep federal funds rate in range."
"Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."
LIVE: USD falling as Powell makes dovish comments
Fed Chair Powell said he would only raise interest rates if inflation significantly and persistently surpassed the target. The asymmetric reaction function is weighing heavily on the dollar.
EUR/USD surges to 6-week high after Powell's dovish comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after Fed Chair Powell said that he would only raise rates if inflation significantly and persistently missed targets. Markets are concerned about new tariffs.
GBP/USD tops 1.32 after Fed decision, ahead of critical UK elections
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32 after dovish comments from the Fed. Speculation ahead of the UK elections is rife. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.