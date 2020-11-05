Powell speech: Will put emergency tools back in toolbox when the time comes

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

"Ability to achieve max employment depends on having longer-term inflation anchored at 2%."

"Will maintain accommodative policy until inflation, employment goals are achieved."

"FOMC discussed asset purchases at this meeting."

"FOMC believes asset purchases have materially eased financial conditions, providing support to economy."

"Will continue to monitor assess asset purchases."

"Preserving flow of credit is essential for economy."

"When time comes, after crisis, will put emergency tools back in toolbox."

