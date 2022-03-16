Powell speech: will move interest rates up as fast as practically possible, will go beyond neutral if required

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his post-FOMC meeting press conference on Wednesday that the Fed will move interest rates higher as quickly as it practically can and will move rates beyond the neutral rate if required. We will not let high inflation become entrenched, he said.
Additional remarks:
"Nothing in our framework has caused us to wait longer than we would have."
"You can't blame the framework, it was a sudden burst of inflation."
"The labor market has a lot of momentum and the underlying economy is strong."
"I expected bottlenecks to get better, but they haven't."
"The goal is to restore price stability and sustain a strong labor market."
"Price stability is an essential goal."
"Price stability is a pre-condition for a strong labor market."
"The economy can handle tighter monetary policy."
"We are fully committed to bringing inflation back down."
"High inflation takes a toll on everyone."
"We anticipate inflation will move back down."
"I expect demand to slow enough to better match supply."
"Our plan is to bring inflation down over time."
"We are strongly committed to not allow high inflation to become entrenched."
"The way we do that is by raising interest rates and shrinking the balance sheet."
"The good news is that the economy and labor market is quite strong, can handle interest rate increases."
"We believe our policy is the appropriate one."
"Sanctions are the business of elected officials."
"Wages moving up is a great thing."
"Wage increases are well above what's consistent with 2% inflation over time."
"We don't see an entrenched wage-price spiral."
"I don't see too-high wage increases becoming entrenched."
"There is a misalignment of supply and demand in labor market."
"We need to use our tools to guide inflation back down to 2%."
"We think the labor market can handle tighter monetary policy."
"Wages are moving up faster than what is consistent with 2% inflation."
"Current wage growth isn't sustainable."
"We do expect people to come back into the labor market."
"We expect people will come back to the labor market as Covid-19 becomes less of a factor."
"In hindsight, it would have been appropriate to move earlier, if we knew then what we know now."
"The committee is very focused on using tools."
"No one wants to have to put restrictive policy to bring inflation down."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold recovers after dropping below $1,900
With the initial reaction to the Fed's rate decision and the dot plot, gold dropped below $1,900. Chairman Powell's relatively dovish remarks, however, fueled a rebound in XAU/USD, which was last seen trading above $1,910.
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.