Powell speech: What matters for inflation is how long the rise in oil prices lasts

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that what matters for inflation is how long the oil price rise lasts, reported Reuters.

Additional Remarks:

"Right now we have substantial excess demand."

"Labor market is overheated."

"There's a lot we can do to bring demand down without risking damage."

"Hope to bring the economy to a level where demand and supply are in sync."

"$10 rise in oil is about 0.2% on inflation as a rule of thumb."

"We want to get the balance sheet shrinking in a predictable way in the background."

"We really don't want a wage-price spiral."

"We don't want inflation to become self-perpetuating."

"That's why we are moving ahead with rate rises."

"Variant to variant the economy has gotten better at dealing with Covid-19."

"We are embarking on a series of rate increases this year and no doubt beyond."

"We will also shrink the balance sheet."

"At the next meeting, we will set a pace for balance sheet runoff."

"We like to have caps so runoff is not volatile."

"We will set runoff so it won't disrupt markets."