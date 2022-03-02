Powell speech: We need to move away from highly stimulative monetary policy settings

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking before Congress on the first day of his semi-annual testimony, said that it is time to move away from highly stimulative monetary policy settings, reported Reuters. Monetary policy cannot address supply-side challenges and constraints, Powell added.

Additional Remarks:

"The US economy is very strong, the labor market is extremely tight and inflation is well above target."

"We will be flexible in raising interest rates in months ahead."

"Before the Russian invasion, the Fed was set to raise interest rates in March and with every meeting for the rest of the year live."

"We will proceed carefully in light of Ukraine war."

"The economic impact of the war is highly uncertain."

"There could be effects on spending and there are already effects on commodities."

"We can't know how large and persistent those effects will be."

"We can't know how large war-related effects will last."

"I do think its still appropriate to raise interest rates by 25bps in March."