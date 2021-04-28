Powell speech: We are very worried about scarring in labor market

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

"It's very likely that to achieve substantial further progress, we will also have made significant progress on the virus."

"We are very worried about scarring in labor market."

"So far we haven't experienced that level of scarring."

"We're a long way from full employment but we have not experienced the level of labor market scarring and small businesses that we had feared a year ago."

