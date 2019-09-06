Powell speech: We are going to act as appropriate to maintain the expansion

While speaking at a panel organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies (SIAF), University of Zurich, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, reiterated that they are watching all the developments, geopolitical risks and said that they are assessing those as they go into next FOMC meeting

"We are going to act as appropriate to maintain the expansion," Powell said. "Differing views at the Fed is healthy, not something I feel concerned about."

The US Dollar Index is inching higher on these comments, adding 0.05% on the day at 98.43.