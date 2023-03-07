Powell speech: Wages have been moderating without softening in labor market

Share:

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Semi-annual Monetary Policy Report before the US Senate Banking Committee.

Key quotes

"We are seeing goods inflation coming down for some time now."

"Housing services inflation coming down is in the pipeline for the next 6–12 months."

"But core services ex-housing is where the challenge is now."

"We can't impact that sector without affecting others."

"Our tools are powerful but blunt."

"Wages have been moderating without softening in labor market."

"We have many unusual factors affecting inflation and we don't think anyone knows how this is going to play out."

"We'll be watching broader services sector very carefully."

"We have not seen full effects of rate hikes yet."

"We are watching carefully for the lags in monetary policy coming into play; will take that into account for rate hikes."

"We are very focused on core inflation."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum and was last seen rising nearly 1% on the day at 105.30.