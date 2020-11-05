Powell speech: US election not central focus of FOMC meeting

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"At FOMC meeting, we talk about economy, markets, risks, policy response; election comes up now and again but not central focus."

"We have had very little demand for loans below $1 million in Main Street Program."

"We'll see how much demand will come with recent limit changes."

"Fed still has ammo, including ways to adjust asset purchase program."

"If things deteriorate would want to continue facilities, maybe change them."

"We want to get economy back as quickly as possible, need all of government to work together."

