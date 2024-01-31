Powell speech: There may still be a tailwind on disinflation from goods

Share:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"Economy is broadly normalizing."

"I think lower rent costs are coming and will feed through."

"Supply chains are not yet back fully to where they were."

"There may still be a tailwind on disinflation from goods."

"I would not say we have achieved soft landing yet."

"I am encouraged though by the progress we've made."

"We are not declaring victory."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."