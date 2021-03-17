Powell speech: Strong bulk of Committee not showing rate hike during forecast period

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Strong bulk of the Committee is not showing a rate increase during this forecast period."

"Largest part by far does not show a rate increase during this period."

"We do expect we will begin to make faster progress on labour markets, inflation as the year goes on."

"We will have to see it first."

"We will have something to announce on leverage ratio in the coming days."

"We look to a range of indicators on labour market."

