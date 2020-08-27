Powell speech: Seeing a long tail of a couple of years for jobs recovery

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium titled "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy."
Key quotes
"Racial, other economic disparities weigh on the whole economy."
"Progress on economic disparities will require Congress, all of society, not just Fed's management of interest rates over a business cycle."
"US needs to stay with workers in high-contact industries like travel and hospitality."
"Seeing a long tail of a couple of years for jobs recovery."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
