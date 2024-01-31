Powell speech: Risks to achieving goals moving into better balance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25%-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.
Key quotes
"Economy has made good progress, inflation has eased."
"Path forward is uncertain, fully committed to returning inflation to 2%."
"Over the past two years monetary policy significantly tightened."
"Risks to achieving goals moving into better balance."
"Activity in housing sector is subdued."
"Labor market remains tight."
"Job gains are still strong, labor demand still exceeds supply."
"Inflation has eased notably, remains above goal."
"Lower inflation readings are welcome but we need to see continuing evidence to have confidece returning to target."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6600
AUSD/USD exacerbated its downward bias after hawkish comments from Chair Powell lent wings to the greenback and sparked a marked corrective pullback in the broader risk complex.
EUR/USD puts 1.0800 to the test after steady Fed
EUR/USD traded in quite a volatile fashion on Fed-day, coming under further selling pressure and challenging the 1.0800 neighbourhood after Chief Powell deemed a rate cut in March unlikely.
Gold reverses daily highs near $2050
The late bounce in US yields across the curve and the greenback forced gold prices to leave behind the earlier uptick to fresh two-week highs around the $2050 mark per troy ounce.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on $112.5 million hack
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has come foreward to articulate that "NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised." Given some irresponsible speculation and reporting, I want to reiterate that NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell only slaps investors on the wrist, risk-on reversal on the cards Premium
Markets do not like uncertainty – or the lack of confidence, which the Federal Reserve (Fed) has expressed. A deeper look at the bank's pushback reveals its weakness and could trigger a reversal.