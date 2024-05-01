Powell speech: Restrictive monetary policy needs more time to do its job

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"I don't know if productivity will run persistently above trend."

"Could have significant increase in potential economic output."

"We believe our policy stance is in a good place given current situation."

"We are not satisfied with 3% inflation, we will return inflation to 2% over time."

"Our stance we think is appropriate to do that."

"Policy focus has been on what to do about holding current level of restriction; that was meeting discussion."

"Restrictive monetary policy needs more time to do its job."

"How long that will take, how patient we need to be, will depend on data."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."