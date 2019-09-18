Powell speech: Possible will have to raise balance sheet earlier than thought

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% - 2% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.
Commenting on this week's liquidity crunch: "Fed did not expect such a strong response in markets. If same thing happens, Fed has tools to address those pressures."
"Fed will be very closely monitoring market developments regarding appropriate level of reserves."
"Always said level of reserves needed is uncertain."
"There is real uncertainty and certainly possible will have to raise balance sheet earlier than thought."
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
