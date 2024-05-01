Powell speech: Pending elections are not part of our thinking

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explains the decision to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% and responds to questions in the post-meeting press conference.

Key quotes

"We are at peace that we will do what we think is right when we think it is right."

"We will not take into account political events in our decisions."

"Pending elections are not part of our thinking."

"We've seen pretty consistent progress on slowing wage growth, but it's bumpy."

"If wages are running higher than productivity would warrant, that would boost inflation."

"We've seen progress on wages but it's inconsistent, ways to go on that."

"Restrictive monetary policy is doing what it is supposed to do."

"Reversal of supply and demand distortions and restrictive policy are bringing down inflation; have made lots of progress but a ways to go."

"Market rents are barely going up at all now."

"Market rents take years to get all the way into rents for rollover tenants."

"So it takes some time, I am confident that this will show up in measured inflation is market rents remain low."

"But we think it will take significantly longer than we thought."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."