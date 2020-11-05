Powell speech: Pace of improvement has moderated

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"FOMC today reaffirmed commitment to support the economy."

"Economy has continued to recover from depressed Q2 level."

"In recent months, the pace of improvement has moderated."

"Household spending on durable goods has been strong."

"Spending on services remain low."

"Housing sector has fully recovered."

"Business investment has picked up."

