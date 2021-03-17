Powell speech: Not time to start talking about taper yet

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Our guidance is outcome-based."

"Not time to start talking about taper yet."

"We need to see actual progress to meet substantial further progress bar for tapering QE."

"We will want to provide as much advance notice of taper as possible."

"When we see data that shows we are on track to achieving substantial progress, we will say that."

