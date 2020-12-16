Powell speech: Next few months are likely to be very challenging

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Outlook for the economy is uncertain, will depend on the virus."

"Recent vaccine news very positive."

"Surge in coronavirus cases is particularly concerning."

"Next few months are likely to be very challenging."

"Balance sheet increase has supported the economy."

"Increase in balance sheet will ensure the policy remains accommodative."

