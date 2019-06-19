Powell speech: News about trade has been an important driver of sentiment since last meeting

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is now responding to questions from the press, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Will use tools as appropriate to sustain economic expansion."

"Fed doesn't want to react just to data points and changes in sentiment."

"News about trade has been an important driver of sentiment since last meeting."

"Fully intend to serve my four-year term."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.