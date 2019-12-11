Powell speech: Monetary policy is currently somewhat accommodative

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the federal funds unchanged within the target rate of 1.5% - 1.75%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

"Monetary policy is currently somewhat accommodative."

"There is still a relationship between inflation and the labor market."

"Need for rate increases is less than it was in mid-1990's cut cycle."

"Repo operations unlikely to have any macroeconomic implications."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."