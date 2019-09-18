Powell speech: Lowered interest rates to keep economy strong, provide insurance against risks

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to lower the federal funds target rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% - 2% range, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

"Lowered interest rates to keep economy strong, provide insurance against risks."

"Baseline outlook remains favorable."

"Weak investment due to slower growth abroad and trade tensions."

"Trade policy tensions have 'waxed and waned'."

"Job gains have remained solid in recent months, had expected some slowing."

