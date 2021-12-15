Powell speech: It will be appropriate for interest rate hikes in this economy

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his post-Fed meeting press conference that it will be appropriate for interest rate hikes in this economy.

Additional Takeaways:

"I don't think Fed is behind the curve."

"We can now take steps in a thoughtful manner to address issues including too high inflation."

"We are in a highly accommodative stance."

"The extent to which end of the taper, rate hikes will be separated in time will be discussed in coming meetings."

"We are very, very well placed for interest rates with inflation and a strong economy."

"Not at all likely that there will be the same length of time between the end of taper and rate hikes as in the last cycle."

"It will be appropriate for interest rate hikes in this economy."

"Had the first discussion of balance sheet issues today; did not make any decisions today."

"Have not made any decisions on when balance sheet would shrink."

"Will turn to those discussions in coming meetings."