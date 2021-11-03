Powell speech: Inflation will decline closer to 2% goal as economy adjusts

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged and to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Supply and demand imbalances have contributed to sizable price increases."

Bottlenecks are affecting how supply can respond to demand."

"Inflation running well above 2% goal."

"Bottlenecks longer-lasting than expected."

"Drivers of higher inflation predominantly connected to COVID-related factors."

"We understand difficulties of high inflation for families."

"Our tools can't ease supply constraints."

"We think our economy will adjust to supply and demand imbalances and inflation will recede."

"Believe inflation will decline closer to 2% goal as economy adjusts."

"Global supply chains will return to normal, but timing uncertain."

If we see signs inflation is moving persistently beyond levels we want, we will adjust."

