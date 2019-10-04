Powell speech: Inflation is running close to, but a bit below, Fed's 2% objective

In his prepared remarks delivered at an event organized by the Federal Reserve in Washington on Friday, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, reiterated that the United States (US) economy was in a good place despite some risks.

"While not everyone fully shares economic opportunities and the economy faces some risks, overall it is — as I like to say —in a good place. Our job is to keep it there as long as possible," Powell stated, per Reuters, and noted that inflation was running close to, but a bit below, the Federal Reserve's 2% objective.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last down 0.08% on the day at 98.83.