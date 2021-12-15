Powell speech: If economy were to slow, that would slow rate increases

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his post-Fed meeting press conference that if the economy were to slow, that would slow the pace of rate increases.

Additional Takeaways:

"We've been adapting our policy."

"I did wonder if we should increase our taper at the november meeting."

"I decided in last month that we needed to look at speeding up the taper."

"Higher inflation and much faster progress on jobs is what made me decide on speeding taper."

"Unemployment rate seems to be catching up with other readings of a tight labor market."

"My thoughts were widely supported by the committee."

"If real wages were persistently above productivity growth that puts pressure on firms."

"Recent hot labor market readings mean we are watching this carefully; rents are another thing."

"If economy turns out not to be as strong, we will adapt policy accordingly."

"If economy were to slow, then that would slow rate increases."