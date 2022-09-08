FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that they need to act forthrightly and strongly on inflation, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"We need to keep going until we get the job done."
"My message is the Fed has and accepts responsibility for price stability."
"Longer inflation remains above target, greater the risk."
"History cautions against prematurely loosening policy."
"We are strongly committed to bringing inflation down."
"We will not be influenced by political considerations."
"We focus solely on our mandate."
"Public's expectations of inflation play an important role."
"Very important inflation expectations remain well anchored."
"Today they are pretty well anchored over longer term."
"At short end, the clock is ticking and more concerns public will incorporate higher inflation expectations."
"Wages are running at elevated levels."
"We hope to achieve a period of below-trend growth."
"We think by our policy moves we will be able to put growth below trend and get labor market back into better balance."
"In most recent labor market report, saw a welcome increase in labor force participation."
"My view that dual mandate has served public well, is generally workable."
"I don't see a case for moving to a single mandate."
"I would not want to see current mandate narrowed or broadened."
"Really important that we stick to our assigned tasks, not take on issues best reserved for Congress."
Market reaction
The dollar gathers strength against its rivals after these comments and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.6% on the day at 110.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB
EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.
Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year
The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.