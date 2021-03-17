Powell speech: Fundamental change in framework means we will not react preemptively

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"We'd like to see inflation run moderately above 2% for some time; have resisted temptation to quantify that."

"Don't want to be too specific about what that means because we haven't gotten there yet."

"Fundamental change in framework means we will not react preemptively."

"Only way we can build credibility on the framework is by doing it."

"Will supply clear communication well in advance of any bond-buying taper; there is an element of judgment there."

"The path of the virus continues to be important."

