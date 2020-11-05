Powell speech: For some, direct fiscal support may be needed

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"For some, direct fiscal support may be needed."

"Fiscal policy actions so far have made critical difference."

"Will take a while to get back to pre-crisis activity, may take continued support from both fiscal, monetary policy."

"Planning to make changes to economic projections in December."

"Will release the entire SEP package with FOMC statement."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.