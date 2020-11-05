Powell speech: Fiscal policy can do what we can't to replace lost incomes

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.
Key quotes
"Pace of improvement from May and June has moderated, not unexpected."
"We have been concerned about downside risks, including disease spread and households will run through savings."
"Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act support was absolutely essential."
"Further fiscal support is likely to be needed."
"Fed will do what it needs to do with tools that we have."
"Getting virus under control is critical to economy."
"Fiscal policy can do what we can't to replace lost incomes."
"We can support financial stability, demand."
"We will have a stronger recovery with more fiscal support."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed's Powell sounds upbeat as markets eye US elections
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. Fed Chair Powell is addressing the press after the Fed left rates unchanged. Live coverage.
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate.
XAU/USD steady near $1,950 after Fed’s decision
Gold futures remain steady ner fresh seven-week hoghs at $1,950 after the Federal's Reserve released its monetary policy decision. The yellow metal has rallied on Thursday amid a strong risk appetite, with equity markets surging and the USD on the back foot.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.