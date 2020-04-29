Powell speech: Fed is not going to be in any hurry to withdraw support for economy

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"Fed is not going to be in any hurry to withdraw support for economy."
"Treasury still has plenty of equity from Cares Act to expand any facilities if demand is greater than expected."
"Restoring confidence to markets by announcing programs is already helping companies gain more private financing."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
"Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed pledges to maintain low rates, dollar recovers
The Federal Reserve has left its policies unchanged and pledged to keep them at low levels until the economy is back on track. The dollar initially dropped but recovered swiftly. Chairman Powell will speak shortly.
EUR/USD choppy after Fed decision
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.0850 after the Fed left policies unchanged and pledge to keep rates low as long as necessary. US GDP disappointed with a fall of 4.8% while hopes that Gilead's Remdesivir drug can help with coronavirus boost sentiment.
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.24, above the highs amid a better market mood. The risk-on atmosphere stems from hope for a COVID-19 remedy. The UK lockdown is set to continue as new estimates show a higher death toll. The Fed left its policies unchanged as expected.
Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement
Gold moved higher and then back again within a $9 range on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Federal Reserve interest rate decision to leave rates on hold.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.