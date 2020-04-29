Powell speech: Fed is going to be very patient and in no hurry to raise rates

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is responding to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"It's okay Fed is moving into lending areas that carry more risk; up to treasury to decide how remainder of Cares Act fund is deployed."

"Will not speculate how long rates might stay near zero."

"Fed is going to be very patient and in no hurry to raise rates."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."