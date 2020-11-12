Powell speech: Fed has a contribution to make on climate change

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering a speech at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking.

Key quotes

"Fed has a contribution to make on climate change."

"Public has right to expect that Fed will make sure the financial system is resilient to climate change risks.

"Working on how to incorporate climate change risk into all we do."

"Work on climate change follows from government mandates."

"Biggest fear is the risk of longer-term harm to productive capacity."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.