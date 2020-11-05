Powell speech: Far from saying we have eliminated tail risk

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Climate change risks tend to be longer-term, but longer-term does arrive."

"No decisions on extending emergency lending facilities beyond December 31."

"Tail risks have subsided."

"We make policy from risk management standpoint."

"Would not say anyone is feeling comfortable about this."

"We have to be humble about where we are on this."

"COVID has not gone away. We are very far from saying we have eliminated tail risk."

