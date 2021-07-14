Powell speech: Factors holding back employment will pass

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is responding to questions after delivering the US Federal Reserve's semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the US House Committee on Financial Services.
Key quotes
"If Fed sees inflation remaining materially higher for a period of time, threatening inflation expectations, then Fed will change its policy."
"There is every reason to think that employment can get back to pre-pandemic levels."
"Demand for labor is very, very high."
"Factors holding back employment will pass and there will be strong job creation."
"Fed has not made any decision to change its merger standards, monitoring carefully."
"MBS purchases are not especially important with what is happening with housing prices, but are a factor."
"Housing market will factor into the Fed's discussion on tapering and its composition."
"US economy is a long way from full employment, still a ways to go."
"Our test for tapering is appropriate, making progress toward that."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data
GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.
XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops on Powell’s remarks
Gold caught some aggressive bids and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was triggered by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments.
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following the July policy meeting as expected.