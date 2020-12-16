Powell speech: Expecting economy to be stronger in second half of next year

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"By the end of Q1, Q2 vaccinations will start to have an effect."

"Expecting the economy to be stronger in the second half of next year."

"From a financial stability standpoint, housing prices are not a concern."

"There is more that the Fed could do to provide support to the economy if needed."

