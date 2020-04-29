Powell speech: Economy to drop at unprecedented rate in second quarter

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Forceful measures taken in response to health crisis has brought much of the country to a halt."

"Economic statistics have not fully caught up with the actual situation people are experiencing."

"Economy will drop at an unprecedented rate in second quarter."

"Severity of downturn will depend on health response and on policy measures by government."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

"Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."