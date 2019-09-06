Powell speech: Economy continues to perform well, longest expansion since records began

While speaking at a panel organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies (SIAF), University of Zurich, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, said that the US economy was performing well and added that they were experiencing the longest expansion since records began. Chairman also repeated that they would continue to act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.

"The US labour market in quite a strong position, today's labour market report consistent with that story," Powell noted. "Trade policy uncertainty is weighing on business investment decisions."

Powell's remarks so far seem to be helping the Greenback recover its losses. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.02% on the day at 98.40.