Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said in the post-Fed meeting press conference that demand in the US economy is still very hot and the Fed would like to see this moderate, reported Reuters.
Additional Remarks:
- "We'd like to see labor market in better balance."
- "The neutral rate is pretty low these days."
- "We are not going to be model driven."
- "The data shows that inflation expectations are still in place where short-term inflation is high but comes down sharply over the medium term."
- "Last week's University of Michigan inflation reading was quite eye-catching."
- "We also noticed the Fed's inflation expectations have moved up."
- "We felt we had to take that seriously."
- "Inflation expectations were a factor in today's decision."
- "We will react to incoming data."
- "We don't know how restrictive we need to be."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed raises policy rate by 75 bps, Powell speaks on outlook – Live
The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it hiked its policy rate by 75 basis points in June to the range of 1.5%-1.75%. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is now delivering his remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions from the press.
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0450 on Powell remarks
EUR/USD edged higher and rose above 1.0450 after having declined with the initial reaction to the Fed's 75 basis points rate hike. FOMC Chairman Powell said the next rate hike could either be 50 or 75 bps, causing the greenback to lose interest.
Gold jumps above $1,840 as US yields retreat
Gold reversed its direction and climbed above $1,840 in the American session. Following FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments on future rate hikes, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 4% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
GBP/USD extends rally to 1.2200 on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regathered its bullish momentum and climbed to the 1.2200 area. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about future rate hikes seem to have weighed on the dollar with the US Dollar Index (DXY) falling back below 105.00.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!