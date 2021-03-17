Powell speech: Could see upward pressure on prices as economy continues to reopen

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Overall recovery in economic activity is due to unprecedented fiscal, monetary policy actions."

"Forecasts from Fed policymakers have been revised up notably."

"Inflation remains below 2% goal."

"Beyond base effects, we could see upward pressure on prices as the economy continues to reopen."

"One-time increases in prices likely to have an only transient impact on inflation."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.